By Lizzie Sexton

As spooky season is coming to a close and we start to get into the holiday spirit, we are looking for activities to do in November. Of course, as college students, we have the stress of class and finals lingering in the back of our minds.

Luckily, the city of Louisville is stacked with a mix of music, culture, holiday vibes and other events that are perfect for a break.

There is nothing that screams college student more than going to a school sporting event. With multiple sports active in the month of November, here are some notable events to attend. Although you can check out a couple of football games in November, grab your tickets for Nov. 29 to see Louisville play the University of Kentucky.

For all the foodies out there, Louisville Pizza Week is happening from Nov. 10-16. BoomBozz, Goodfellas and Derby City Pizza are a few of the restaurants offering $10 sample pizzas. Each participating restaurant has the ability to put its own spin on pizza, from signature pies to secret menu items.

Women’s soccer is looking to potentially host the first round of the NCAA Tournament the weekend of Nov. 14.

The team, which is having a very successful year, is looking to punch its ticket to the College Cup. Nov. 13 and Nov. 16, women’s volleyball hosts Florida State and Miami, two solid ACC matchups in L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.

Churchill Downs, home to the Kentucky Derby, recently started their fall meet. For November, they offer a ton of events. Obviously, they have live racing on weekends and some weekdays. You could also check out a Churchill Downs Tour, which includes the museum.

Other specialty events include Veterans Day: Military Appreciation Day on Nov. 9 and Thanksgiving on Nov. 27. On Thanksgiving Day, there are races, delicious food, and the ability to spend time with loved ones and friends!

NuLu, one of Louisville’s most treasured locations, has the NuLu Jingle Fest on Nov. 15. Admission is free so put yourself in the holiday mood with live holiday music, a holiday photo booth, wreath making classes and baking activities.

November brings so much energy and excitement. Students at the University of Louisville have the chance to experience what the city and local culture have to offer.