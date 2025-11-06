By Josie Simpson

If you’re trying to call 911 in Jefferson County, the line will not ring.

The University of Louisville Police Department announced that incoming phone lines are down, resulting in a widespread outage that has silenced all incoming 911 calls. This could potentially stretch beyond Jefferson County’s borders.

This announcement comes shortly after ULPD sent out a RAVE Alert stating they had issues with incoming calls from T-Mobile customers to the DPS Administrative line.

There is no estimate on when this issue will be solved. Until it is resolved, both emergency and non-emergency calls should be directed to (502) 852-4738 or (502) 242-8294.

As of 3:59 p.m. on Nov.6, the 911 and UofL non-emergency lines are back in service. However, T-Mobile Customers still need to dial (502) 852-4738 for UofL issues.