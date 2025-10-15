By Derek DeBurger

With the opportunity of a lifetime staring ahead at the Louisville Cardinals, the Miami Hurricanes hold the position of trying to stay out of the headlines.

Here to give his take on how the Canes can do just that is Jayden Gonzalez of The Miami Hurricane.

Miami may not have the top spot in the rankings, but they sure do look like the best team in the nation. How far do you expect the Canes to go in the playoffs and how far can they go this year?

From what we’ve seen from Miami this year, everything points to this season being different from years past. In other years under Cristobal, Miami would have lost at least one of its games against Notre Dame, Florida or Florida State. This year, the Hurricanes have shown they can win in different ways—physically outmatching teams in the trenches and playing high-level football every week.

The biggest concern I have with this team is getting out of its own way and putting teams away. Cristobal’s record at Miami in November and December is 4-10, and if the Hurricanes let teams hang around longer than they should, it could come back to haunt them.

If what we’ve seen so far continues, Miami can easily compete as one of the national championship contenders alongside Ohio State and other premier programs this season.

Personally, I see this Miami team winning its first ACC title since joining the conference in 2004 and winning at least one playoff game. I’m not fully convinced the Canes will win it all, but that could change as the season goes on.

Miami isn’t hurting for NIL money, and that money was well spent. The Miami offensive line is one of the best groups in recent memory, and Mario Cristobal is the perfect coach for getting the best out of the trenches. Does this look like the recruiting strategy going forward or is it easier said than done?

If there’s one thing you can trust Cristobal on, it’s his ability to build dominant offensive and defensive lines. That starts with longtime offensive line coach Alex Mirabal. The nickname for Miami’s offensive line each year is the “Wall of Mirabal,” and this season represents the culmination of Cristobal’s first full recruiting classes at Miami.

In 2022, he brought in three-star guards Anez Cooper and Matthew McCoy, who are now key contributors. The next year, he landed five-star tackles Francis Mauigoa, five-star guard Samson Okunlola and defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. In 2024, Cristobal added JUCO transfer Markel Bell to protect the blind side, and in 2025 he rounded out the current unit by bringing in Alabama/TCU-transfer center James Brockermeyer.

Cristoabl’s ability to recruit has completely transformed Miami’s program. His ability to pair elite trench recruiting with the Hurricanes’ NIL resources has only made things easier, as seen with transfer quarterbacks Cam Ward and Carson Beck, as well as a rebuilt defensive back room.

So yes, this absolutely looks like the blueprint going forward for Cristobal—building from the trenches and then elsewhere. Given his track record and the resources at Miami, it’s becoming the program’s identity.

Bain is a menace. He’s put up great stats thus far in the year, and his stats may not even be fully representative of his impact on a game. In a season without a clear Heisman frontrunner, what do you think Bain would have to do to get an invitation to New York?

Bain has been a complete force in every phase of the game and is playing like the best defensive player in college football. His partnership with Ahkeen Mesidor off the edge has been dominant.

If Bain wants to earn a trip to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony, his counting numbers will need to rise. On film, he’s involved in nearly every play, but his current total—26 tackles and two sacks—don’t fully reflect his impact. His advanced numbers tell the real story: 29 pressures and leading Pro Football Focus in win rate, rushing grade and pass rush grade.

If Bain can boost his sack and tackle-for-loss totals, he’d have a legitimate chance to earn a Heisman invite.

Big game Jeff Brohm is a very real thing, holding a 3-2 record over top five teams. All of those wins were against top three opponents as an unranked team. Louisville is clearly the inferior team talent-wise, but how cautious does Brohm make you?

Despite Louisville being the inferior team talent-wise, Brohm’s ability to get his teams up for these matchups makes this a dangerous game for Miami. Quarterback Miller Moss is a gunslinger, and his connection with Chris Bell has been one of the best in the country this season.

The Canes cornerbacks haven’t truly been tested yet, and that could be where the Cardinals find an edge. Despite both teams looking much different in 2025, last year’s matchup was a shootout, with Miami edging out Louisville 52-45. These two programs always play each other tough, and this year should be no different.

Is there anything you want to mention that I didn’t talk about?

New Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman has completely transformed the Hurricanes’ defense, turning what was one of the nation’s worst units last year into one of their biggest strengths. As Minnesota’s defensive coordinator in 2024, Hetherman faced Moss and held him to 200 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 24-17 Gophers win.

Miami’s freshman class has also been a major storyline. 18-year-old wide receiver Malachi Toney has been a weapon in all facets of the game, posting 375 yards and three touchdowns through five games while leading the team in yards after catch and yards per reception. His emergence has helped turn a once-questioned receiver unit into a reliable one.

True freshman safety Bryce Fitzgerald has been a revelation on defense, leading the team with three interceptions. His play, combined with Miami’s transfer portal additions, has solidified a once-vulnerable secondary.

Finally, how does this game go? Who wins and what’s your score prediction?

I think Louisville will hold its own early, making key plays to stay in the game. But ultimately, Miami’s defensive front—led by Bain and Mesidor—will be too much for Moss and a Cardinals offensive line that allowed five sacks against Virginia.

Miami’s elite play in the trenches will control the tempo, and I think the Hurricanes will move to 6-0 in a 31-14 win.

Photo by Harrison Plank / The Louisville Cardinal