By Vinny Porco

If you live on campus at U of L, chances are you’ve taken the TARC Route 94 Cardinal Shuttle at least once. And if you’re a commuter, I’m willing to bet it’s a pretty important part of your campus experience.

Starting at L&N Stadium where students with purple permits park, the Cardinal Shuttle circles around campus every weekday beginning at 6:40 a.m. and ending at 9:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. on Friday).

As a commuter, I’ve personally taken the Cardinal Shuttle everyday that I’ve been on campus for two years, with this year being the third.

After much consideration, I believe there is some needed refinement in the way we act and present towards others on the bus. While I find that most people have it down to a science after a brief period of riding the bus, others need a bit of a reminder.

Here are some suggestions towards being a better shuttle rider:

Have your app ready to scan.

It’s so easy to do while you’re standing and waiting for the bus, or even just walking up to the bus in the parking lot. Open the app before so that you don’t hold people up.

Use one seat.

There are multiple ways I’ve seen people take up more than one seat. Whether it be spreading out too much or placing a bag in another seat, taking up more than one seat can sometimes mean that one more person has to stand for the ride.

Note that this also includes sitting in the aisle seat of the two-seat rows in the back while the window seat is empty.

Practice proper hygiene.

I get it, it’s very hot out. Carry deodorant around with you. It’ll make the people stuck in that captive space for you much more comfortable for the few minutes that you’re there.

Embrace the sardineness.

Squeeze in as much as you can. I know, it sucks. It sucks for everybody. But everybody wants to get to class, and everybody wants to get home.

It’s worth rubbing shoulders with strangers for a couple minutes every morning and afternoon so that you don’t have to see their sad faces as the shuttle sails by their stop and they realize they’ll have to wait another ten minutes.

This is especially pertinent to people standing in the aisle. If you’re standing towards the front and the back middle aisle is empty, consider moving towards the back so that others can fit in the front.

Work with people.

There’s always going to be that awkward moment when the person in the window seat next to you has to get off before you. And you think to yourself, “What could they possibly be doing at this stop?” I promise it will bring you more peace to just quickly stand up and sit back down once the person has moved.

Bonus: Greet and thank the bus driver.

You might have your own grievances against U of L Parking and Transportation, but the bus drivers are your friend. I encourage those who don’t already to briefly thank the driver upon getting off the bus. They work hard.

Note that many of these suggestions have varying degrees of seriousness depending on how empty or full the TARC is. Taking up two seats won’t bother that many people on an empty bus.

In addition to all of this, make sure to follow TARC’s Code of Conduct linked here.

Riding the bus is never going to quite be thrilling or fulfilling, but it can be made more acceptable with just a little effort.

If you’d like to respond to this article in the form of a Letter to the Editor or write an Opinion Piece about campus transportation, please email vdporc01@louisville.edu.

Photo from ridetarc.org