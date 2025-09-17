By Emma Posey

A heated altercation between two students occurred over the posting and removal of Charlie Kirk posters in the Bingham Humanities Building at the University of Louisville on Sept. 15.

Kirk, a conservative commentator, was assassinated Sept. 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University. The posters displayed a portrait image of Charlie Kirk next to the quote “Education should focus on teaching students how to think, not what to think.”

Summer Shepherd, a UofL student, saw the posted flyers and took them down. As Shepherd was throwing them away, the individual who posted them began yelling, “You can’t do that,” and got in Shepherd’s face. He continued to yell about his right to freedom of speech. He demanded that she give the posters back and followed her into a nearby classroom. As she entered, he kicked and banged on the classroom door, continuing to shout at passersby in the hallway.

This incident came after the University of Louisville received public backlash online over other posters of Charlie Kirk, where he was pictured being shot in the neck with the words “Debate this” appearing on campus.

A student witness said, “Unfortunately, this situation just felt like a reminder of how divided this country is becoming. It’s becoming ‘normal’ for people to lash out at others for disagreements instead of sitting down and having a civil conversation.”

Shepherd and other students in the classroom she entered were deeply concerned. A student witness said, “As a student who has grown up in the era of gun violence in schools, it makes me feel unsafe.”

Another student witness stated, “I just felt like some aren’t understanding the empathy and compassion they preach we all should display.”

Soon after, a bystander called ULPD, and they arrived at the scene within minutes. Meanwhile, the individual continued to yell in the halls while officers were present.

The officer took a statement from Shepherd and offered to escort her off campus once class ended. The officer stated Student Affairs would handle the situation.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal