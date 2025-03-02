By Jai’Michael Anderson

As reported by The Louisville Cardinal on Feb. 9, the university recently announced its acquisition of the Cardinal Center property at Fourth St. and Cardinal Blvd. Though a laundromat and food mart currently occupy the building, President Kim Schatzel says plans are underway to tear it down and create temporary green space.

“We will work to determine the best permanent use of the space and given that it is within the residence hall district, that will be the priority consideration,” said Schatzel. “This project will redefine Cardinal Center and benefit the entire neighborhood while completing an inviting student epicenter.”

Along with recent increases in enrollment, U of L held a record-breaking 97 percent housing occupancy rate last fall. Over 1,900 of the 3,900 students living on campus were first-year freshmen, strengthening the demand for additional housing.

The purchase, considered for 20 years, falls under the campus plan which proposes the development of a welcoming mixed use district to connect campus to Downtown Louisville.

Photo // Jai’Michael Anderson, The Louisville Cardinal