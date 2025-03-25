By Jai’Michael Anderson

At the end of the month, the Cardinal Card will no longer grant free TARC rides to U of L students and staff.

Beginning April 1, enrolled students and employees must use the Token Transit app for free TARC rides. Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, it will replace UofL IDs as the institution’s public transit pass.

Once the app is downloaded users are instructed to check their inbox for an email from orders@mail.tokentransit.com with the subject line “Redeem Your Transit Pass for TARC,” and tap the Transit Token app icon. From there, tap “Redeem,” and the pass will be added to “Stored Passes” in the “My Passes” section of the app.

Select “Tap to use this pass” to activate. Users can then scan the pass above the card reader to board any bus free of charge.

Photo from ridetarc.org