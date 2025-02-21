By Payton Carns

The University of Louisville implemented a university-wide hiring freeze this week following the uncertainty of President Trump’s executive orders.

“Given the volatility, uncertainty and potential impact on UofL’s financial situation, the university is being proactive in implementing strategic fiscal management measures to ensure a balanced budget,” wrote U of L President Kim Schatzel in an email sent out to U of L faculty announcing the freeze.

From now until July 15, there will be a pause on any new permanent and temporary full-time staff positions, excluding those with prior written and verbal agreements.

This decision came in response to several executive orders enacted by the Trump administration that could have potential effects on federal assistance programs and research grants.

More specifically, Schatzel cited an announcement from the National Institute of Health which stated that the NIH were capping “indirect costs” at 15 percent for existing and new contract awards. According to the university, this could cost U of L $20 to $23 million in funding to support research activities.

In a response email to the news, Arts and Sciences Dean Dayna Touron affirmed the university’s decision, agreeing with U of L’s proactivity.

“While we remain on solid financial footing, we must anticipate and plan for reduced revenue; it would be irresponsible to do otherwise,” Touron said.

Schatzel also announced they would be suspending expenditures of departmental research funds and limit expenditures of individual research funds in another effort to protect university funds. Touron does not believe this will have an academic effect on A&S.

The university assured more transparency and updates on the decision as the situation develops. In the meantime, a service email has been set up for any questions or concerns: positionreview@louisville.edu.