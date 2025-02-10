By Jai’Michael Anderson

President Kim Schatzel delivered her State of the University address to campus on Thursday, Feb. 6 in Strickler Hall.

Around 60 attendees gathered for the live-streamed event, most of the crowd being university staff and faculty.

Schatzel provided several updates, celebrating U of L’s recent growth and success in various areas.

Student body growth and success

She highlighted that U of L jumped 16 spots in the U.S News & World Report rankings landing the institution another top 100 rank — the biggest improvement by any university in the country.

She reinforced the university’s commitment to making college affordable and accessible to lower-income students and highlighted historic enrollment and retention rates in the past three years. She stated the university is on track for a 70% six-year graduation rate.

The president also recognized seven Fulbright scholars.

“Since 2001 U of L has produced 175 Fulbright scholars, the most in all of Kentucky.”

Economic investments

Schatzel also celebrated several major economic investments into the university that have taken place over the past year.

She noted over 500 million dollars were appropriated by the state to U of L, with $260 million going towards a simulation center and collaboration hub on the Health Sciences Campus and $90 million for renovations to the existing physical plant.

Research and innovation

U of L facilitated several key research projects in 2024, the especially notable Green Heart Project gained international attention for determining that trees in neighborhoods can significantly reduce the likelihood of diseases like Cardiac Disease and Cancer.

In addition, U of L received $24 million in funding to train clinical researchers and expand the U of L Health clinical trial initiative through the launching of the Louisville Clinical and Translational Research Center.

The university spent $188.4 million on research last year which is an 8% increase from 2023.

Outside funding played a large role in the increased expenditure, with $67 million coming from the National Institutes of Health and $6.75 million from the Humana Foundation for health equity research and new infrastructure for the research computing initiative.

Commitment to employees

Schactzel recognized the university’s outstanding staff, honoring 2024 Trustees Award winner Jennifer Brueckner-Collins and 2024 George J. Howe Distinguished Staff Award recipient Angela Taylor.

“We value our people here at U of L and, our goal is to be an employer of choice that attracts, retains, and develops our outstanding faculty and staff colleagues,” said Schatzel.

She highlighted the recent employee compensation study citing it as the catalyst for around $40 million in annual employee compensation.

Notable changes from the study included a campus minimum wage increase to $15 per hour, market-equivalent job descriptions, and market-competitive salary ranges.

Under the lead of Provost Gerry Bradley, the university looks to implement a faculty compensation strategy that includes a merit system.

Community engagement

Schatzel highlighted multiple efforts to improve the local community and Kentucky, noting the expansion of the university hospital downtown, the establishment of a rural cancer center in Bullitt County, the opening of a dental clinic in the West Louisville Goodwill Opportunity Center, and an immigration law clinic launched by the Brandeis School of Law.

A stronger athletics program

She celebrated the recent achievements of U of L athletics, mentioning the volleyball team’s second-place tournament run, the football team’s win at the Sun Bowl, the revival of the men’s basketball team, and the ongoing success of the women’s team.

Future plans

There are several priorities underway in 2025.

The president’s office looks forward to the launch of an Inclusive Excellence Strategic Plan led by Lee Gil, university leadership finalization, and the application to reaffirm U of L as a Community Engaged University by the Carnegie Foundation.

The development of the 2026-2030 strategic plan is also underway; she encouraged students and staff to voice their opinions through feedback when surveys are issued on a later date.

Schatzel concluded by announcing the purchase of the Cardinal Center property at 4th and Cardinal located across from Cardinal Towne. The plan is to tear down the strip mall, replacing it with green space while a permanent solution is decided.