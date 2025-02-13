By Ben Steutermann

It has been over three weeks since the Inauguration, and every two-bit politician in our nation’s seedy capital must be confused. Donald Trump made a whole host of promises on the campaign trail to deport illegal aliens, drill for oil, implement tariffs, and many more. When he took office, to the average politician’s surprise, he actually made good on those promises. Keeping your promises to the American people is sadly a rarity in American politics.

Within 24 hours of swearing in, Immigration and Customs Enforcement began raiding places where known illegal aliens were hiding, starting with the worst among them. Violent members of gangs like MS13 and Tren De Aragua, murderers, and child rapists released into the United States by the previous administration are being rounded up and repatriated as you read this article. Per CNN, the country prefers this method by 22 percentage points in polls.

The promise-keeping doesn’t stop there, though. Trump repeatedly promised to “Drill, baby, drill,” for domestic oil, which will bring down costs of gasoline and diesel, thereby reducing prices at the store, fulfilling another promise to make things cheaper in one fell swoop.

The president promised to use tariffs for the American people’s interest. So far he has gotten Colombia to take back their illegal aliens after less than a day of economic threats, and in less than 48 hours he got Mexico and Canada to commit to defending their borders with us from cartel members and drug trafficking that kills tens of thousands of Americans every year. Panama has agreed to stop charging U.S. Navy ships for passing through the canal and pulled out of China’s Belt and Road initiative, setting the ground work for the U.S. taking control of the Panama Canal once again. These tariffs, which were touted as a surefire way to destroy the American economy, have thus far only worked for our benefit.

Trump has even kept promises to people who don’t like him. At a rally for libertarians, Trump was booed as he promised to free Ross Ulbricht, founder of the deep web merchandising site Silk Road that was co-opted by drug dealers. Even though he was given a negative reception, he kept his promise and pardoned Ross the day after his inauguration. A week later, the Libertarian Party of America awarded Trump an honorary lifetime membership.

Donald Trump promised to end the wars in Ukraine and Israel, the former of which is still ongoing and the latter of which has had a ceasefire signed in the waning days of the Biden Administration. According to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a staffer for the Biden Administration, Trump’s team was of vital importance to the ceasefire. On top of that, at least three American and one British hostages taken on the October seventh attacks were released.

Gone are the days of wondering who is really in power. No longer do we have a president that is applauded like a baby when he “answers all the questions” and babbles on about nonsense during his few press events. The most powerful and prosperous nation on earth is being run by a group of people that care for it and want it to thrive. This is the essence of Making America Great Again.