by Laren Hines

It’s that time again, Cardinals!

The Student Government Association (SGA) campaign cycle is well underway, with 71 U of L students running for positions in either their respective schools or campus-wide. A portion of those students are on the ballot for SGA’s Executive Branch, colloquially known as the “Top 4.”

The Top 4, as defined on SGA’s website, “are chiefly responsible for representing student interests to external government influences, administering the policies, procedures, and programs of the SGA, soliciting the opinions and concerns of the student body, and serving as liaisons to U of L administration.”

Positions within the branch include Student Body President, Executive Vice President, Academic Vice President, and Services Vice President. The 2025 candidates for these positions are listed respectively below. Descriptions* of the Presidential and Executive Vice Presidential Candidates are included, as well as Instagram accounts for all candidates that have them.

*The following descriptions are not intended to endorse, renounce, or otherwise alter the public perception of the candidate. All descriptions are solely based on publicly available information via the candidate’s social media accounts or signage, and may not be provided if no information is available.

Student Body President:

Erika Corbin is a Business Management student. Corbin’s platforms include financial literacy, pet-friendly housing, and networking hubs for international students interested in Greek life. She also highlights academic and financial support initiatives for Greek life students. (@erika4uoflprez)

Shanket Jha is a Computer Science & Computer Engineering student. Jha advocates for inclusivity in on-campus student employment, improved campus dining options, and open-door policies for students who wish to communicate with SGA. (@jha4president)

Alice Rodgerson, School of Medicine

William Severson

Macy Waddle is a junior Political Science major, minoring in Spanish and Political Marketing. She is involved in Chi Omega, McConnell Scholars, Engage Lead Serve Board, Honors, and is currently finishing her term as SGA’s Academic Vice President. Her running mate is Anna Hernandez. Their platforms include student health and safety, educational accessibility and advocacy, and diversifying SGA’s reach through scholarships and new positions. (@macy_anna4uofl)

Executive Vice President:

Vingeline Halay is a freshman Political Science major. She is a regular SGA senate attendee, and is involved in the Women’s Center, Cards LEAD, and African Student Union. Halay advocates for administrative support of transfer, commuter, and first-generation students, accessible communication between SGA officers and the student body, extended hours and staffing for the Student Recreation Center, and shorter dining wait times. (@vee4evp)

Anna Hernandez is a Foreign Environmental Science and Political Science major, minoring in Sustainability. She is involved in Engage Lead Serve Board, Pre-Law Society, Brown Fellows, Tri Beta Honors Society, Honors, and is currently finishing her term as College of Arts and Sciences President. Her running mate is Macy Waddle. Their platforms include student health and safety, educational accessibility and advocacy, and diversifying SGA’s reach through scholarships and new positions. (@macy_anna4uofl)

Jesslyn Sharkey

Breond Williams is a junior Computer Information Systems major. He is involved in U of L’s NAACP chapter, Black Male Initiative, National Society of Black Engineers, Delphi Center, and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Williams advocates for amplifying student voices in administrative decisions, protecting initiatives related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and strengthening student unity through campus collaboration. (@breondforevp)

Daniel Wanyeki Nj

Yathreb Najdy

Academic Vice President:

Sarah Brooks (@brooks4avp)

Makayla Kelley

Seth Pinson (@seth4avp)

Kathleen Price (@kathleenforavp)

Services Vice President:

Grant Avis (@grant4uofl)

Matthew Burns (@burns4servicesvp)

Victoria Mastin

Kemora Robinson

Students can cast their ballots on Engage from midnight on February 24 until 11:59 p.m. on February 26. For more information about the Student Government Association, visit the SGA Website or follow SGA on Instagram.