By Derek DeBurger

Louisville basketball has the first recruit of their 2025 freshman class in five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr.

Brown is the seventh-rated recruit and the second highest point guard recruit in the class of 2025. He signed an endorsement deal with Adidas in 2024, so the commitment felt like an inevitability.

Brown is a 6-foot-3, 165-pound guard out of DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is the first five-star recruit to sign with Louisville since Samuell Williamson in 2018, and the second-highest recruit ever to sign with the Cards according to 247Sports.

The Orlando-native announced he has signed with the Cardinals via a prerecorded video displayed on the big board at the KFC Yum! Center. The video was played before tip-off of Wednesday’s game against North Carolina.

Brown is the second overall recruit to commit to Kelsey after Khani Rooths did last Spring after recommitting from Michigan.

Kelsey revealed in a press conference at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas that his goal as a recruiter was turn transform Louisville into “Point Guard U.”

Kelsey seems to be doing just that with a massive signing in his first full recruiting cycle as the Cardinals’ head coach.

Photo Courtesy // Chris Carter, Louisville Athletics