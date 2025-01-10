By Jo Simpson

After a refreshing winter break—and an unexpected extra day off thanks to the snow—it’s time to dive back into campus life. However, finding cozy spots on campus might feel like a challenge with chilly weather still in the air. No worries; here are some amazing events to keep you warm and connected in the coming week.

January 11 | Hot Chocolate Fundraiser

Warm your hands (and your heart) this Thursday as the National Society of Black Engineers serves up a steaming cup of joy. Join them at the Red Barn from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and support a great cause while sipping on some delicious hot chocolate.

January 12| Commuter & Transfer Student Mixer

Calling all commuter and transfer students! This Friday, don’t miss the perfect chance to make friends, enjoy a free lunch, and dive into some fun games. Swing by the Student Activities Center, rooms 116/117, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.—it’s networking, but with a side of snacks.

January 13-14 | Winter Fest @ Ekstrom Library

Ekstrom Library is rolling out the red carpet (and the coffee cups) to welcome you back. Stop by on January 13 and 14 for free coffee and donuts while checking out the library’s amazing academic resources. It’s the perfect way to fuel up and prep for a strong start to the semester.

January 14 | Greek Life Lunch on the Lawn

Later that day, head to the SAC Lawn at noon to meet the vibrant Greek Life community. Mingle with members from our 32 Fraternity & Sorority Life organizations while enjoying a free lunch. It’s a great chance to explore all the ways you can get involved and make connections.

It is so exciting to be back at U of L with our Cardinal community. Let’s start the spring semester off strong. Stay warm and make the most of these awesome events. See you there!