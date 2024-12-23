By Morgan Davenport

Louisville falls to the Penn State Nittany Lions in four sets, falling just short in the national championship.

This match was bittersweet for the Cardinals, having to play without their captain Anna DeBeer after suffering an ankle injury against Pitt in the match prior.

Woman down

The first set seemed to be a good start for the Cardinals, but without the talent and volleyball IQ of DeBeer on the court, the energy was off from the start. Having a newer player in the rotation so late in the season, it throws off the usual rotation.

But Charitie Luper was the player to step up for the Cards, leading the team in kills with 21 by the end of the match.

The set went point-for-point nearly the full duration. Every run the Lions would make the Cards would match in full. Unfortunately, the Lions were never responding to runs but instead starting them. A late push would prove too much in this razor-thin set.

The Cardinals fought hard but dropped set one 23-25.

Set two was a must-see set, having fourteen set points.

Sofia Maldonado Diaz led the Cards, swinging as hard as she could. Payton Petersen had another ace in this match, and ten digs, showing Louisville that she has potential, but she was ready to win now.

The set was just as tight as the first to begin, with both teams battling for each point. The Cards hung on, but Penn State just looked like the looser and more confident team.

Louisville fell behind as much as seven points in the set, making it look like the clock might strike midnight at quarter ’til. Louisville fought back, but after a 4-0 run the Cards were down 19-24.

But multiple errors, multiple kills by Luper and a kill by Maldonado Diaz saw the Cards tie the set up and force extra points.

Penn State would then see four more set points, but Louisville had an answer each time. And with each point the crowd grew wilder and wilder.

After reaching their own fourth set point, Louisville would capitalize on a net violation by Penn State.

Louisville ended up victorious, taking set two 34-32.

Emotionally exhausted

In set three, you can tell that all the players were losing steam.

The flow of the set was eerily similar to the second, and Louisville allowed a decent lead from the Nittany Lions that they could not bounce back from.

Coach Dani Busboom Kelly replaced Phekran Kong in the lineup, with Hannah Sherman in the hopes her blocking and power can help get the Cards out of their slump.

There were some positive results in the middle of the set, as the Cards clawed back to make it competitive. But Penn State just simply had too many All-Americans and too much energy.

The absence of DeBeer was growing larger, and the crowd felt it too.

Penn State won set three 20-25.

The fourth and final set was where the wheels fell off for the Cards.

There was no more fight left in them, allowing Penn State to take a 1-7 lead on them from the start. Louisville only had six kills for the set and three blocks.

Sadly, Louisville lost the final set 17-25, losing the National Championship 1-3.

New heights

While a disappointing match for Cardinals fans, it was a very historic moment in women’s volleyball history.

This is the first time in NCAA history that there were two female head coaches going for the title and the first time in NCAA history that a female head coach won.

There is an element of disappointment that Busboom Kelly wasn’t the one hoisting the trophy for the first time, but there’s still a hope and a belief that the Cardinals can return to the big stage.

They graduate five of their major players in DeBeer, Kong, Maldonado Diaz, Luper and Elena Scott, but much of the roster is made up of freshman and sophomores who contributed in key moments, too.

They may take a step back, but it will not be for long.

Overall, Louisville had an historic season.

This year’s team is one that will always be cherished and remembered as a very special group with immense talent. I will be looking forward to next season and watching the Cardinals bounce back from this.

Photo Courtesy // Rachel Klotz, Louisville Athletics