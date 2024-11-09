By Lilly Mattingly

What’s better than a pizza? A whole entire week devoted to it.

Louisville is known as a foodie city. We’ve invented one of the most famous open-face sandwiches, the Hot Brown. We’re known for serving up a warm bowl of burgoo, perhaps with a piece of cornbread. And it’s here that we have different weeks devoted to tacos, burgers, the aforementioned hot brown, wings, and even restaurants in general. Each of these weeks, restaurants around the city offer their take of the food at hand for a low price, typically between $7 and $15.

Pizza fans are in luck — next week is pizza week, which kicks off Monday, Nov. 11 and runs through Nov. 17. During each of these seven days, Louisville natives and visitors alike will be able to try a different version of pizza at 17 different restaurants. Each pie comes at the low price of $10.

“I’m broke,” said U of L student Claire Ensch. “Being the broke college student that I am, these food weeks are a blessing. I love pizza, but Little Caesars gets old after a while. I’m about to stuff my face.”

For a regular, run-of-the-mill pizza lover, the famous Louisville pizza joint Impellizeris is offering their “10” Original”, which is a pizza with a choice of one topping.

However, for the more adventurous pizza aficionado, Goodfellas Pizzeria is serving up their “12” Moe “Truffle” Greene”, named after the fictional character Moe Greene from The Godfather. This pie includes mozzarella, sautéed mushrooms, sausage, truffle Cream, truffle oil, and shaved parmesan.

And for the pizza lover maniacs? Head down to Agave & Rye on Baxter Avenue — yes, the taco restaurant. There, restaurant-goers will find their “Amore Burrito Pie”. This monstrosity contains mac & cheese, Italian sausage, sweet & spicy bacon, charred pepperoni, Oaxaca cheese, tomato sauce, & basil. They also have three separate pizza-inspired tacos, since they are, well, a taco place.

“I’m most excited for that one,” said Germantown resident Emily Roberts. “Something about a pizza burrito just makes sense to me. Things haven’t been going great for me personally lately, so I’ll try just about anything.”

Join Roberts and the rest of the city’s pizza lovers next week as the 7th annual Louisville Pizza Week commences. Find descriptions of all of the other signature pies at the Louisville Pizza Week website.