By Morgan Davenport

The No. 4 Louisville Cardinals dominated this weekend, having two consecutive conference sweeps against the Clemson Tigers and No. 19 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cardinals played with a newfound sense of power this weekend from the comfort of their home-court. Pin hitter Charitie Luper controlled the net, having 26 kills over the weekend.

The Cards also had some new additions to the lineup this weekend, one being Hannah Sherman. Sherman dominated on defense, having eight blocks against Georgia Tech. Overall, Louisville put forth a great line-up for the entire weekend and really showed that they could have a chance at the big dance in December.

Next to no problem

Friday evening, The Cards swept the Clemson Tigers in quick match. Anna DeBeer led with 12 kills on the match, hitting an impressive .522%.

The team had 37 kills on the match establishing a powerful lead in each set. Louisville kept their pacing as well, never letting Clemson get a lead on them.

Elena Scott had 19 digs, making sure the ball was always in play. This was one of the main reasons aside from the power on the net that allowed them to keep their composure.

To cap off the weekend, The Cardinals swept Georgia Tech in a thrilling match. Louisville held their ground for most of the match, putting up a wall against GT. Sherman led the Cards in blocks and Luper led the Cards in kills, taking them to another conference victory.

However, the Yellow Jackets put up a good fight, almost taking the third set from the Cardinals. The Cards ended up fighting back, extinguishing Georgia Tech’s six-point lead and winning the set with a score of 27-25.

In the end, it was a very successful weekend for the Cardinals. If they keep playing with this high level of power and connection, they are set up for an impressive rest of the season. Louisville’s next match is versus Florida State in Tallahassee on Friday Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.

Photo by Morgan Davenport