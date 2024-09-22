By Ashauna Leverette

Student-athletes at the University of Louisville face immense pressure both academically and athletically. Many have early morning practices, crazy training schedules, games, and classes while trying to maintain a social life. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes provides a space where athletes can take a break from their hectic routines, bond over shared experiences, and focus on their spiritual growth.

We always look forward to the time for FCA to come back, with the support of coaches and student-athletes, the organization is expected to increase. Weekly meetings will include guest speakers, discussions, and opportunities for athletes to reflect on how their faith can guide their journeys in sports and life.

For many, FCA is more than just an extracurricular activity. It is a lifeline that helps them remain grounded, build lasting friendships, and grow in their faith during one of the most challenging times in their life. As FCA continues to grow at the University of Louisville, it promises to play a pivotal role in the well-being of its student-athletes, both on and off the field.

Senior Maura Thomas shared her story of how FCA impacted her mental health. She struggled to find a community that would help her manage the stress of collegiate sports and stay rooted in her values.

“I know that FCA’s return has provided an outlet for me and other athletes who share similar struggles. I didn’t realize how much I needed FCA until it was back,” Thomas said. As an out-of-state student and it was very important to her to find her church community on her school campus.

Halley Taylor also said how powerful it is for others to come together and understand the same pressure mentally, physically, and spiritually. She can now carry a sense of peace with her on and off the field.

“I was always a spiritual person, but FCA has made me grow more into my faith,” she said.

Campus Directors Tammy and Chris Morgan hold the FCA meetings in various locations around campus. They have also invited athletes to have a private bible study where they can get more intimate in their faith with a smaller group of people.

“Being in a small intimate bible study allows me to dive deeper into my faith. It’s a space where I can be vulnerable, ask questions, and grow with others who genuinely care about my spiritual journey,” Taylor said. “The personal connections and shared insights help strengthen my relationship with God.”

The U of L FCA website provides more information about how to get involved with the organization.