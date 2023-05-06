By Jacob Maslow — Branded Content

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s not uncommon to find ourselves in a rush, trying to get ready in the shortest amount of time possible. This can be especially challenging when it comes to putting on makeup, as it requires precision and attention to detail. Up to 78% of women spend up to an hour a day on beauty regimens. However, with the right tips and tricks, it’s possible to achieve a flawless look in a matter of minutes.

Whether you’re running late for work, a lunch date, or an evening event, various makeup hacks can help you get ready quickly and efficiently. Whether using multi-purpose products, an eyelash extension kit, or simply prepping, let’s look at five tips that can help you streamline your makeup routine and save you valuable time.

Use Multi-Purpose Products

A tinted moisturizer or BB cream can moisturize, protect the skin from the sun’s harmful rays, and provide a light coverage foundation all at the same time. This eliminates the need to use a separate moisturizer, sunscreen, and foundation, saving you time in the morning.

Similarly, a cream blush or lip and cheek tint can add color to your cheeks and lips, giving you a natural glow. A tinted eyebrow gel can help you shape and define your brows while also adding color to them.

Focus on the Eyes

The right eye makeup can instantly brighten the face and give you a put-together look even when time is running short. Pairing eyelash extensions with minimal eye makeup can create a simple yet polished look that’s perfect for a time crunch since you’ll be waking up with beautiful lashes every morning.

Using an eyelash extension kit can cut down on the amount of time you spend on your eye makeup, as the focus is on enhancing the lashes rather than spending time on eyeliner and eyeshadow. Plus, lash extensions can make your eyes look more awake and alert, making them a great option for early mornings or busy days.

Use Cream Products

When you’re in a time crunch, using cream products can be a game-changer for your makeup routine. Cream products blend easily and can be applied quickly with your fingers, making them perfect for when you’re short on time. Cream products also tend to have a more natural finish, which can help you create a quick and effortless look.

One of the easiest cream products to use is a cream blush. You can apply it to the cheeks, lips, and even the eyes, adding a pop of color to your face. You can also use a cream highlighter to add a subtle glow to your cheekbones, brow bone, and inner corner of your eyes.

Prep Ahead of Time

Prepping ahead of time can be a lifesaver when you’re in a time crunch and need to do your makeup quickly. This means taking some time the night before or early in the morning to prepare your products and tools. Here are some tips for prepping ahead of time:

Make sure your makeup is organized and easy to access. Make sure your makeup brushes and sponges are clean and ready to use. This will save you time washing them when you’re in a rush. This will save you time looking for products and tools when you’re in a rush.

Decide on the makeup look you want to create and gather the products you need so you know where everything is. This will save you time figuring out what to use when you’re in a hurry.

Set up your makeup area with good lighting and a clean work surface. A makeup station set up the right way will help you make sure you’re blending out all your products perfectly and that you don’t accidentally leave your house with a crazy foundation line on your chin.

Keep It Simple

Embracing simplicity in your makeup routine can save you precious time, especially during those rushed mornings. Try to focus on one key feature, like your eyes or lips. Apply a quick coat of mascara to give your lashes a lift, or swipe on a bold lipstick to brighten your face instantly. By concentrating on just one aspect, you’ll create a polished look without spending excessive time and effort, allowing you to head out the door confidently and efficiently.

Effortlessly Glam

Remember, the key to applying makeup when you are short on time is to focus on the essentials and use products that work well for you. Find a few go-to products that you can always rely on and keep them organized so that you can quickly and easily find them. By following these tips, you can create a flawless makeup look even when you’re pressed for time.

Photo Courtesy // Jacob Maslow //