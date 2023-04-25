By Anthony Riley

The U of L YDSA chapter organized another rally in front of Grawemeyer Hall last week, gathering students and staff together in a show of solidarity with the trans community.

As the impacts of SB 150, which recently became law in March, begin to be felt across Kentucky’s LGBT community, students and staff on campus are concerned about how the university will respond to protect the on-campus LGBT+ community.

The university put out a statement last week regarding the efforts made to protect and better support those in the LGBTQ+ community including training on key issues faced and changes made in regards to housing protocols.

File Photos // Anthony Riley, The Louisville Cardinal //