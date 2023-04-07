By Anthony Riley

Sponsored by the local YDSA chapter, students rallied at the Humanities Building early Thursday afternoon to show support to the trans community.

In the wake of SB 150’s coming into law last week, students on campus are responding with repeated support to the trans and LGBT+ plus community both on and off campus.

Campus student organizers outline three main demands:

The University condemns the passing of SB 150.

Increased funding for the university’s LGBT+ center.

Increase the number of providers who can administer gender-affirming care on campus.

University administration has yet to make any comments regarding the matter.

File Photos // Anthony Riley, The Louisville Cardinal //