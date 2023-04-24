By Hevin Ramsey

To recognize and award African-American students who have excelled this past year, the C.O.N.E.C.T. program, Society of Porter Scholars, NPHC, and the students and staff of the Cultural Center curated the African-American Recognition Reception followed by a “Sneaker Ball Gala” last Tuesday in the SAC Ballroom.

It was NBA legend Kobe Bryant who coined the idea of a “Mamba Mentality”, describing the drive to endure and achieve an end goal; the reception provided a space for the students of the current academic year to apply this mentality to the final stages of their college journey and to encourage it throughout life.

File Photos // Hevin Ramsey, The Louisville Cardinal //