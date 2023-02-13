By Joe Wilson

On February 10th, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) and the University of Louisville Police Department (ULDP) responded to reports of gunshots fired near the Health Science Center Campus, leaving one person dead.

At 10:30 p.m., a citizen notified the police after hearing gunshots near Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Clay Street. The citizen reported having seen a dark truck or SUV fleeing the area, toward East Broadway.

When ULPD arrived on the scene, they discovered an individual suffering a gunshot wound on Clay Street. Louisville Emergency Medical Services (LEMS) and Louisville Fire Department (LFD) transported the victim to the University of Louisville Hospital. According to WAVE News, the person died later that night.

LMPD has started an investigation into the homicide, but it has not yet identified a suspect.

U of L issued a Rave Safety Alert the next morning at 7:01 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.