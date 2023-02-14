By Hevin Ramsey–

In a fun event for all relationships, the University of Louisville Ballroom Dance Club hosted a special “Dancing with the Cards” Valentine’s dance Friday. Sweethearts came dressed up and ready to groove to a variety of different genres, including tango, waltz, line dances, and slow dancing. The Ballroom Dance Club meets from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights on the second floor of the SRC in the aerobics room; 7:00-8:00 features a lesson, and dancing continues from 8:00-9:30 p.m.

File Photos // Hevin Ramsey, The Louisville Cardinal //