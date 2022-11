By Hevin Ramsey–

The third annual Small Press and Arts Fest, also titled Keep UofL Weird, hosted by the Honors Student Council, showcased an array of artists practicing in different mediums on Thursday. These works comprised of jewelry, crocheted and knitted outerwear, and coloring books. Clare Krüeger, a Louisville artist, specializing in accessible media and community arts, welcomed students to participate in a Zine Making Workshop.

Photos by Hevin Ramsey// The Louisville Cardinal