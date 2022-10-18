By Joe Wilson —

BRIEF: At 8:36am on Oct. 18, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) confronted an individual armed with a handgun at Jackson Street and Gray Street, near the U of L School of Medicine.

LMPD described the suspect as follows: “[A] black male wearing a black covering on his face, red UL hoodie, blue sweatpants and is armed with a handgun.”

Police say they last saw the individual walking south on Hancock Street and to avoid the area.

ULMP and ULPD will update as more information becomes available. Until then, the police departments urge people to stay alert to surroundings, use well-lit public walkways, avoid displaying smart phones while traveling and to use the Cardinal Cruiser escort service.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.