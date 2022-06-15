By Jacob Maslow – Branded Content

Picture this: You have a hot date tonight, and you’re tearing through your wardrobe trying to figure out what to wear. After a few hours of pairing outfits together, you’ve finally found the right combination.

Although you’re satisfied with what you have on, you still feel like your outfit is missing something. Is it a watch? No. What about a pair of sunglasses? That’s not it either.

Then the light bulb in your head goes off — you’re missing a chain. Some chains can give your outfit a significant boost.

But the one that will really set you apart from everyone else is a Cuban link chain. Here’s why it’s an excellent accessory to add to your wardrobe.

1. High Quality at Affordable Prices

When you think about Cuban links, your mind probably goes to the ones that rappers and athletes wear. They’re exorbitant, high-quality pieces that might blind your eyes if you look at them for too long (not really).

Those chains are often expensive and may be out of your budget. But you don’t have to get discouraged from getting one.

You can still buy a gold or silver Cuban link chain at an affordable price. Plus, you never have to compromise on the quality no matter the cost because Cubans are known for their durability above all else.

That’s why you’ll always see people regift them to others. As long as you take good care of it, that tradition can continue for a lifetime.

2. Features Make All the Difference

What makes Cuban links so attractive? Besides the gold or silver finishes, the interlocking patterns and thickness of the chain make it stand out.

Furthermore, you can add pendants or a “piece” with the chain to give it that extra pop. That’s why you always see rappers and athletes with different attachments; it represents something that showcases their identity.

Think about your current style. Then think about what features you want your Cuban chain to have to ensure it compliments it.

3. Different Colors and Sizes

When you see a Cuban chain, it will most likely be either gold or silver. However, they can also come in rose or white gold from vendors mixing different metals.

Cuban links also come in different sizes. You can opt for the “rapper chain” if that’s your style—just know that you’ll be spending a good amount of cash.

But if you want something a bit more subtle, Cubans come in various width sizes, such as:

4mm

8mm

10mm

12mm

14mm

The wider your chain, the more you’ll stand out to onlookers. So if that’s your goal, you should get a 12mm or 14mm chain. For a subtler approach, get a 4mm or 8mm chain.

Various lengths are available, from your collarbone down to your chest. But if you want it down to your belly button, that’s an option too (although it might strain your neck).

What if you like multiple sizes and don’t want to choose between them? Layering your Cuban links is another option to really make your outfits pop. Try out different chain combinations to see which best suits your style.

4. Wear Them With Any Outfit

Most people think you can only wear Cuban chains when going to the club or classy functions. However, you can wear them with just about anything because of their versatility.

For example, if you want to spruce up your work outfit, add a smaller Cuban for a little more pizzazz. You can also match it with one of your blinged-out rings or bracelets to show everyone how well you can dress.

Some professional athletes also wear them to show people they can dominate in their sport and style. So you can try wearing one while you play sports to have the same effect. But first, ensure your league will allow it to be worn; if you’re playing recreationally, that won’t be an issue.

Add a Cuban Link Chain to Your Wardrobe Today

The legacy of the Cuban link chain is unmatched. That’s why they continue to be a popular option for people looking to enhance their wardrobe. They’re durable, stylish, and wearing them will let everyone know that your sense of style is immaculate.

Furthermore, when you think you no longer have a use for it, gift it to someone of the younger generation and keep high swag levels in the family. Waste no time; get one today, and watch your outfits come to life.

Photo Courtesy // Jacob Maslow //