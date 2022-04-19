By Daniel Rankin —

This past weekend the University of Louisville Softball program swept the Syracuse University Orange taking their second straight ACC series.

With the three impressive wins, the Cardinals move to an overall record of 24-17 and 8-7 in the ACC. Louisville is the 39th team listed in this week’s RPI rankings, moving closer into contention for making the NCAA tournament.

Game 1 – Fri., April. 15

Senior Taylor Roby kicked off the weekend with a dominant pitching performance allowing only two hits and zero runs in an 8-0 run-rule win.

In addition to the strong outing, Roby got the Cards on the board with a two-run home run in the first inning. The two teams failed to put together runs through the next few innings.

Finally, in the fourth, the Cards broke through again. First was Mia Forsythe scoring on an error after Vanessa Miller put the ball in play. Jenna Servi brought another two home on a single to the right side. Finally, Carmyn Greenwood capped off the sixth running with a three-run homer.

Game 2 – Fri., April. 16

Sam Booe kicked off the second game giving the Cards three good innings, only allowing one run. The Orange’s one run in the first proved to be their only one due to a solid performance from Taja Felder, earning her first win of the season.

Carmyn Greenwood tied the game up in the second inning, scoring Hanna File on a bloop single to right. For the second straight game, the Cardinals broke through in the 4th. Korbe Otis got the run started by scoring Servi. Carmyn Greenwood brought home another running home on a sacrifice fly. Kendall Smith finished the inning off on a double that scored Otis.

Roby pitched the 7th, earning her second save of the season to finish off the 4-1 Louisville win.

Game 3 – Fri., April. 17

In the series’s final game, Taylor Roby managed another complete game on her third straight appearance, allowing only two runs in a close affair.

The Cardinals struck right away in the first after Smith doubled home Carmyn Greenwood. Dylann Cravens had an impressive two-hit game that scored Smith to make it a 2-0 ballgame.

The Orange responded quickly in the second to tie the game. However, for the third straight game, the Cards broke through in the 4th with the go-ahead run. Cravens started the inning by surprised the Syracuse defense 1-1 bunt. Miller then advanced Cravens to second on a single to the left side. Ally Alexander put the ball in play advancing Cravens to third. Finally, Cravens scored on a wild pitch giving Louisville the 3-2 lead.

That was all Roby needed as she continued her fantastic weekend, shutting down the Orange and giving the Cardinals the impressive weekend sweep.

Overall, this was an excellent series for the Cardinals as they make a late run at the NCAA Tournament. With postseason play fast approaching, the Cards travel to Blacksburg, Virginia, this weekend to take the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Cardinals will have their final home games of the season from April 29-May 1 before traveling to Pittsburgh for the ACC Tournament.

Photo by Daniel Rankin // The Louisville Cardinal