By Madelin Shelton —

BRIEF: Someone was robbed at gunpoint near Twisted Taco by Louisville Hall shortly before 6 a.m. Monday. The University of Louisville Police Department (ULPD) sent a RAVE alert shortly after describing the incident.

The suspect was described as a juvenile male under 6 feet tall wearing a hat, a black sweatshirt and armed with a hand gun. The assailant reportedly fled southbound on 4th Street.

A follow up RAVE alert was sent shortly after 5 p.m. Monday as ULPD claimed that the armed robbery suspect was spotted again near Community Park on the U of L campus. ULPD reported to be on the scene and asked all U of L students living in campus housing to shelter in place.

At 5:30 p.m. ULPD sent an all clear text alert, saying the suspect had fled the scene

This is a breaking news story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

File Graphic // The Louisville Cardinal