By Daniel Rankin —

On Jan 23, The Louisville Cardinals rebounded after their NC State loss by beating the Wake Forest Deacons 72-60.

The Cards are now 16-2 with a 6-1 ACC record on the season. Sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith impressed with a 17-point game and a career-high six assists.

The game started extremely tight, with both teams shooting well, including a few critical threes from Wake Forest that kept them ahead for most of the first quarter. Freshman guard Payton Verhulst, who has started to earn some vital minutes on the team, knocked down a three late in the first to keep the Cards within range, 22-21 going into the second.

Both teams continued to trade baskets back and forth starting the second quarter. Eventually, the Cardinal’s defense found a way to shut down the Deacons, prompting a massive 19-0 run to end the first half. The Cards shot a staggering 10-13 behind the 3 point line taking control of the game.

Coming out of the locker room, the Cards picked up right where they left off, extending a 32-0 run.

“Mykasa Robinson came into the game and changed our defensive mindset,” said head coach Jeff Walz, who credited the senior for sparking the big run. “She’s as tough of a kid as I’ve ever coached, and she just makes things happen.” Robinson forced multiple turnovers on defense in addition to her 2 points and a season-high seven assists

The Cards slowed down offensively in the fourth quarter allowing more players down the rotation to receive playing time.

Overall this was a good win coming off a tough ACC loss; the Cardinals put together a complete game on both sides of the game against a quality conference opponent. The defense was able to shine as usual, but the offense and 3 point shooting, in particular, stood out the most and will hopefully propel the Cards forward as we grow closer to tournament season. Next for the Cards is Florida State this Thursday, Jan 27, at the KFC Yum! Center.

Photo by Daniel Rankin / / The Louisville Cardinal