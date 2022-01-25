By Hannah Walker —

On Jan. 24, Louisville men’s basketball played an away game against the Virginia Cavaliers, and lost with a final score of 64-52.

This is the second loss in a row. The team has lost nine game already this season.

During the first half of the game, U of L was already off to a rocky start. Virginia received the ball at tipoff, and scored five points before the Cards could get on the scoreboard.

U of L started to pick up on offense, when freshman guard/forward Dre Davis made four points for U of L with his driving layup and jumper during the first half.

Before halftime started, U of L continued to score when graduate guard Jarrod West made an impressive three-point jumper, but it wasn’t enough to put the Cards in the lead. U of L went into the second half with a score of 35-23.

During the second half, Louisville tried to catch back up. U of L came out strong when West made a driving layup during the first 30 seconds of the game. However, Virginia continued to battle with the Cards to keep their lead.

West continued to make three point jumpers, and remained the star player of the night, but it wasn’t enough for the Cards to take home the win. U of L lost with a final score of 64-52.

Louisville men’s basketball will be back at KFC Yum! Center on Jan. 29 at 12:00 p.m. to play against Duke University.

Photo courtesy of Daniel Rankin// Louisville Cardinal