Men’s tennis sweep No. 38 Middle Tennessee in second matchup of the season

By Riley Vance —

Men’s tennis upset No. 38 Middle Tennessee on Thursday with a 4-0 sweep at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center. The Cards played the Blue Raiders earlier in the season at Middle Tennessee and faced a tough loss.

To start off doubles, Louisville secured wins on courts one and two.

Senior Tin Chen and junior Sergio Hernandez took down Tom Moonen and Chris Edge (MTSU) with an easy 6-1 win.

No. 60 junior Fabien Salle and sophomore Matthew Fung breezed by with a 6-2 win over No. 77 Pavel Motl and Stijn Slump to clinch the doubles point for the Cards.

The match on court three was left unfinished. Junior Alex Wesbrooks and freshman Kyle Tang were tied at 4-4 with Francisco Rocha and Max Rauch (MTSU).

Louisville kicked off singles with junior Josh Howard-Tripp defeating Middle Tennessee’s Edge 6-4, 6-4.

Advancing the score to 3-0, No. 56 Hernandez took over court two with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Moonen (MTSU).

Salle was able to overcome Slump (MTSU) in a third set (6-1, 3-6, 6-3) to clinch the match for Louisville.

Matches on courts one, five and six were left unfinished.

Chen won his first set 6-4 against No. 37 Rocha (MTSU) and was down 3-5 in the second set.

Fung won his first set 7-6 and was tied at 3-3 against Motl (MTSU) in the second set.

Junior David Mizrahi won his first set 7-5 and was tied at 5-5 against Rauch (MTSU) in the second set.

The Cards face Notre Dame for the second time this season on Saturday, April 3 at 1 p.m. at the Courtney Tennis Center in South Bend, Indiana.

Final Scores:

Singles

Tin Chen (LOU) vs. #37 Francisco Rocha (MTSU) 6-4, 3-5, unfinished #56 Sergio Hernandez (LOU) def. Tom Moonen (MTSU) 6-4, 6-4 Fabien Salle (LOU) def. Stijn Slump (MTSU) 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 Josh Howard-Tripp (LOU) def. Chris Edge (MTSU) 6-4, 6-4 Matthew Fung (LOU) vs. Pavel Motl (MTSU) 7-6 (4-0), 3-3, unfinished David Mizrahi (LOU) vs. Max Rauch (MTSU) 7-5, 5-5, unfinished

Order of Finish: 4, 2, 3

Doubles

#60 Fabien Salle/Matthew Fung (LOU) def. #77 Pavel Motl/Stijn Slump (MTSU) 6-2 Tin Chen/Sergio Hernandez (LOU) def. Tom Moonen/Chris Edge (MTSU) 6-1 Alex Wesbrooks/Kyle Tang (LOU) vs. Francisco Rocha/Max Rauch (MTSU) 4-4, unfinished

Order of Finish: 2, 1

Photo Courtesy of Taris Smith // GoCards