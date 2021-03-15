Women’s tennis loses close battle against No. 27 Wake Forest

By Riley Vance —

Louisville (6-7, 3-5) suffered a 4-3 loss against No. 27 Wake Forest (7-6, 3-3) Sunday afternoon.

To kick off doubles, Brooke Killingsworth and Anna Brylin (WF) defeated senior Raven Neely and sophomore Tatiana Simova 6-2.

Wake Forest clinched the doubles point as junior Rhea Verma and sophomore Andrea Di Palma fell 6-2 to Carolyn Campana and Eliza Omirou (WF).

The Cards took over court three as senior Chelsea Sawyer and junior Dina Chaika prevailed over Wake Forest’s Anna Campana and Peyton Pesavento (6-3).

The Demon Deacons had a 1-0 lead over the Cards heading into singles.

Sawyer put Louisville on the scoreboard with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Killingsworth (WF).

Wake Forest fought back on court six as Casie Wooten (WF) defeated Simova 6-1, 6-2.

The Cards evened the score to 2-2 when Verma upset No. 98 Omirou (WF) 6-4, 6-3.

Neely, Di Palma, and senior Nikolina Jovic all went into third sets.

Brylin (WF) defeated Neely 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, bringing the overall score to 2-3.

To clinch the match, No. 21 Campana (WF) overcame Jovic (6-3, 4-6, 6-3).

Although the Demon Deacons had already taken the match, Di Palma fought to tally another point for the Cards with a win over Campana (WF).

The Cards travel to face Florida State on Friday, March 19 at 12 p.m. and Miami on Sunday, March 21 at 12 p.m.

Final Scores:

Singles

#21 Carolyn Campana (WF) def. Nikolina Jovic (LOU) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 Andrea Di Palma (LOU) def. Anna Campana (WF) 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (10-4) Anna Brylin (WF) def. Raven Neely (LOU) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 Chelsea Sawyer (LOU) def. Brooke Killingsworth (WF) 6-1, 6-0 Rhea Verma (LOU) def. #98 Eliza Omirou (WF) 6-4, 6-3 Casie Wooten (WF) def. Tatiana Simova (LOU) 6-1, 6-2

Order of Finish: 4, 6, 5, 3, 1, 2

Doubles

Carolyn Campana/Eliza Omirou (WF) def. Rhea Verma/Andrea Di Palma (LOU) 6-2 Brooke Killingsworth/Anna Brylin (WF) def. Raven Neely/Tatiana Simova (LOU) 6-2 Chelsea Sawyer/Dina Chaika (LOU) def. Anna Campana/Peyton Pesavento (WF) 6-3

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 3

Photo Courtesy of GoCards