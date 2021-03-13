Women’s tennis falls 5-2 to No. 10 NC State

By Riley Vance —

The Cards (6-6, 3-4) returned home to face NC State (8-3, 3-2) on Friday and fell 5-2 to the top-10 Wolfpack.

NC State took the doubles point with wins on courts one and three.

Amelia Rajecki and Abigail Rencheli (NCS) defeated senior Chelsea Sawyer and junior Dina Chaika 6-2 to start off the match.

The doubles point was clinched when junior Rhea Verma and sophomore Andrea Di Palma fell 6-2 to No. 2 Anna Rogers and Alana Smith (NCS).

Senior Raven Neely and sophomore Tatiana Simova were up 4-3 against NC State’s No. 16 Jaeda Daniel and Adriana Reami, but their match was left unfinished.

To kick off singles, No. 35 Rogers (NCS) defeated senior Nikolina Jovic 6-3, 6-2.

NC State tallied another point as junior Jelena Vujanic fell 6-1, 6-3 to Rencheli (NCS).

Louisville fought back with a huge win on court three. Neely upset No. 38 Reami (NCS) 6-4, 7-5, to put the Cards on the scoreboard.

Courts two, four, and five all went into third sets.

The first to finish of the three was Di Palma who was defeated 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 by No. 23 Smith (NCS).

Next, NC State’s Lexi Keberle defeated Verma 7-6, 4-6, 6-0.

Even though the match was clinched, Sawyer picked up a 6-1, 6-7, 7-5 win on court four over Daniel (NCS).

Women’s tennis hosts Wake Forest on Sunday, Mar. 14 at 12 p.m. at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

Final Scores:

Singles

#35 Anna Rogers (NCS) def. Nikolina Jovic (LOU) 6-3, 6-2

#23 Alana Smith (NCS) def. Andrea Di Palma (LOU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

Raven Neely (LOU) def. #38 Adriana Reami (NCS) 6-4, 7-5

Chelsea Sawyer (LOU) def. Jaeda Daniel (NCS) 6-1, 6-7, 7-5

Lexi Keberle (NCS) def. Rhea Verma (LOU) 7-6, 4-6, 6-0

Abigail Rencheli (NCS) def. Jelena Vujanic (LOU) 6-1, 6-3

Order of Finish: 1, 6, 3, 2, 5, 4

Doubles

#2 Anna Rogers/Alana Smith (NCS) def. Rhea Verma/Andrea Di Palma (LOU) 6-2

Raven Neely/Tatiana Simova (LOU) vs. #16 Jaeda Daniel/Adriana Reami (NCS) unfinished, 4-3

Amelia Rajecki/Abigail Rencheli (NCS) def. Chelsea Sawyer/Dina Chaika (LOU) 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 1

Photo Courtesy of GoCards