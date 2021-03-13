Women’s tennis falls 5-2 to No. 10 NC State
By Riley Vance —
The Cards (6-6, 3-4) returned home to face NC State (8-3, 3-2) on Friday and fell 5-2 to the top-10 Wolfpack.
NC State took the doubles point with wins on courts one and three.
Amelia Rajecki and Abigail Rencheli (NCS) defeated senior Chelsea Sawyer and junior Dina Chaika 6-2 to start off the match.
The doubles point was clinched when junior Rhea Verma and sophomore Andrea Di Palma fell 6-2 to No. 2 Anna Rogers and Alana Smith (NCS).
Senior Raven Neely and sophomore Tatiana Simova were up 4-3 against NC State’s No. 16 Jaeda Daniel and Adriana Reami, but their match was left unfinished.
To kick off singles, No. 35 Rogers (NCS) defeated senior Nikolina Jovic 6-3, 6-2.
NC State tallied another point as junior Jelena Vujanic fell 6-1, 6-3 to Rencheli (NCS).
Louisville fought back with a huge win on court three. Neely upset No. 38 Reami (NCS) 6-4, 7-5, to put the Cards on the scoreboard.
Courts two, four, and five all went into third sets.
The first to finish of the three was Di Palma who was defeated 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 by No. 23 Smith (NCS).
Next, NC State’s Lexi Keberle defeated Verma 7-6, 4-6, 6-0.
Even though the match was clinched, Sawyer picked up a 6-1, 6-7, 7-5 win on court four over Daniel (NCS).
Women’s tennis hosts Wake Forest on Sunday, Mar. 14 at 12 p.m. at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.
Final Scores:
Singles
#35 Anna Rogers (NCS) def. Nikolina Jovic (LOU) 6-3, 6-2
#23 Alana Smith (NCS) def. Andrea Di Palma (LOU) 4-6, 6-1, 6-4
Raven Neely (LOU) def. #38 Adriana Reami (NCS) 6-4, 7-5
Chelsea Sawyer (LOU) def. Jaeda Daniel (NCS) 6-1, 6-7, 7-5
Lexi Keberle (NCS) def. Rhea Verma (LOU) 7-6, 4-6, 6-0
Abigail Rencheli (NCS) def. Jelena Vujanic (LOU) 6-1, 6-3
Order of Finish: 1, 6, 3, 2, 5, 4
Doubles
#2 Anna Rogers/Alana Smith (NCS) def. Rhea Verma/Andrea Di Palma (LOU) 6-2
Raven Neely/Tatiana Simova (LOU) vs. #16 Jaeda Daniel/Adriana Reami (NCS) unfinished, 4-3
Amelia Rajecki/Abigail Rencheli (NCS) def. Chelsea Sawyer/Dina Chaika (LOU) 6-1
Order of Finish: 3, 1
Photo Courtesy of GoCards