Women’s tennis faces second loss of the weekend

By Riley Vance —

The women’s tennis played their second top-20 team of the weekend on Feb. 27. No. 11 Duke (7-1, 2-0) managed a 7-0 sweep over the Cards (5-4, 2-2).

The Blue Devils took over all three doubles courts to start off the match.

Kelly Chen and Georgia Drummy (DU) defeated senior Chelsea Sawyer and junior Dina Chaika 6-2.

To clinch the doubles point, Meible Chi and Margaryta Bilokin (DU) took down junior Rhea Verma and sophomore Andrea Di Palma.

Senior Raven Neely and sophomore Tatiana Simova fell 6-1 to Duke’s Chloe Beck and Karolina Berankova.

Duke carried their momentum into singles with wins on every court.

Neely faced No. 29 Beck (DU) and fell 6-1, 6-3.

On court two, senior Nikolina Jovic took on No. 8 Kelly Chen (DU) but came up short (6-3, 6-1).

Next to finish was Sawyer with a 6-0, 6-4 loss against No. 44 Bilokin (DU).

Bring Duke’s lead up to 5-0, No. 95 Berankova (DU) defeated junior Jelena Vujanic (6-2, 7-5).

Matches on courts one and five went into third sets.

Di Palma battled but ultimately lost 6-3, 2-6, 3-10 to No. 28 Drummy (DU).

No. 111 Chi (DU) prevailed over Verma to complete the match (5-7, 6-3, 10-3).

The Cards travel to Virginia for two away matches next weekend. They will face Virginia Tech on Friday, March 5 at 12 p.m. and Virginia on Saturday, March 6 at 12 p.m.

Final Scores:

Singles

#28 Georgia Drummy (DU) def. Andrea Di Palma (LOU) 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-3) #8 Kelly Chen (DU) def. Nikolina Jovic (LOU) 6-3, 6-1 #29 Chloe Beck (DU) def. Raven Neely (LOU) 6-1, 6-3 #44 Margaryta Bilokin (DU) def. Chelsea Sawyer (LOU) 6-0, 6-4 #111 Meible Chi (DU) def. Rhea Verma (LOU) 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (10-3) #95 Karolina Berankova (DU) def. Jelena Vujanic (LOU) 6-2, 7-5

Doubles

Meible Chi/Margaryta Bilokin (DU) def. Rhea Verma/Andrea Di Palma (LOU) 6-2 Chloe Beck/Karolina Berankova (DU) def. Raven Neely/Tatiana Simova (LOU) 6-1 Kelly Chen/Georgia Drummy (DU) def. Chelsea Sawyer/Dina Chaika (LOU) 6-2

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal