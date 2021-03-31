U of L women’s basketball will not advance to the Final Four

By: Hannah Walker–

The No. 2 Louisville women’s basketball played against the No. 1 Stanford women’s basketball on March 30 for a shot at the Final Four. U of L lost with a final score of 63-78 and will be closing out their 2020-2021 season.

During the first quarter of the game, Louisville came out with great defense. Senior guard Dana Evans was able to make 10 points and one turnover to put Louisville in the lead. Freshman guard Hailey Van Lith also came out strong, making three points and two rebounds. Louisville went into the second quarter with an eight point stretch over Stanford.

U of L continued to compete hard on defense during the second quarter. Redshirt-junior guard Kianna Smith scored six points during the second quarter and had a total of six rebounds during the first and second quarter. Louisville went into halftime with a 12-point lead.

After halftime though, Stanford came out as a different team. They were stronger on offense and their star player was making consistent three-point shots. Senior Stanford guard Kiana Williams made it tough for Louisville to score against, and it wasn’t long before Stanford started to catch up. Louisville went into the fourth quarter with only a 2-point lead.

During the fourth quarter, Louisville lost their lead to Stanford. Nonetheless, Evans continued to fight and was able to make 11 points. However, this was not enough to catch up before time ran out. U of L took a 15-point loss and will not continue on to the Final Four.

Photo Courtesy of Taris Smith // U of L Athletics