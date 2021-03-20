U of L will have an in-person commencement this semester

By Madelin Shelton —

The University of Louisville has announced that in-person commencement ceremonies will return this spring. The ceremonies will take place at Cardinal Stadium for May 2021 and 2020 graduates who wish to participate. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed.

The first ceremony is planned for Friday, May 7 at 7 p.m. and will include the College of Arts & Sciences, Graduate School, School of Dentistry, School of Law and School of Medicine.

Saturday, May 8 will include two ceremonies. At 10 a.m. graduates from the College of Business, J.B. Speed School of Engineering and School of Public Health and Information Sciences will be recognized. The 4 p.m. event will include graduates from the College of Education and Human Development, Kent School of Social Work, School of Music and School of Nursing.

Sunday, May 9 will be held for a rain date if one of the original ceremonies must be postponed due to inclement weather.

Details for the ceremonies are still being finalized. However, U of L will follow all city, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines. Masks and/or facial coverings will be required and must be worn at all times. The office of Gov. Andy Beshear approved the plans for the commencement ceremonies this week.

According to U of L News, the university is anticipating roughly 1,800 students to attend the events. Each graduate can invite up to eight guests, who will be seated in group pods of four seats.

Detailed information on how to obtain tickets, parking and entry instructions, and inclement weather plans will be shared by early April.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal