U of L men’s swim team makes record-breaking history

By: Hannah Walker–

On March 26, the Louisville Cardinal’s men’s swimming team won their first title in the NCAA championship. It was a record-breaking night for U of L, with four teammates bringing home wins in the 200-medley relay.

The NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships were held in Greensboro, North Carolina this year. After making it through the ACC Tournament, Louisville went to the final championship in pursuit of bringing home more trophies.

Mitchell Whyte, Evgenii Somov, Nicolas Albiero and Haridi Sameh Kamel are the athletes that won in the 200-medley relay. They won with a time of 1:22.11 and broke the school record of 1:22.71.

On top of breaking the school record, Albiero was also named the sixth-fastest swimmer on relay in NCAA history. The trophy ceremony was commemorated on March 27 and all of the players were honored to be recognized for their athletic abilities.

Photo Courtesy of Taris Smith// U of L Athletics