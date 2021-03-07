U of L baseball makes comeback against Georgia Tech

By Hannah Walker —

The No. 2 Cardinal’s baseball team made a comeback on Mar. 5 at Mac Nease Park against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a final score of 13-6.

Louisville changed things up that evening by placing junior Michael Kirian as their starting pitcher.

This turn of events payed off for the Cardinals, since he was able to face 22 batters, make 3 strikeouts and have only 6 groundouts during his time out on the field.

The Cardinals continued to impress fans by securing two points during the first inning. Junior infielder/outfielder Cameron Masterman singled to left field, and both sophomore outfielder Levi Usher and sophomore infielder Cooper Bowman scored for U of L.

U of L continued their killer offense with two points by Bowman and junior Lucas Dunn at the top of the second inning. Sophomore catcher Henry Davis ran to infield, giving Bowman a chance to make another point for the Cards.

By the bottom of the second inning, U of L continued to fight their way to the top with a lead of 7-1.

No points were scored for either team during the third inning, but that was no problem for the Cardinals.

During the fourth inning, the Cardinals secured another three points from the Yellow Jackets. The score was 10-1 by the end of the fourth inning.

No points were made during the fifth and sixth inning, but U of L added more points to their lead during the seventh inning when Davis made a homerun for the team.

Georgia Tech attempted to catch up to Louisville during the bottom of the seventh inning when three of their players scored. Nonetheless, U of L still had the leading score of 11-3 going into the eighth inning.

By the ninth inning, the Cardinals were still scoring strong. Junior outfielder Trey Leonard made a homerun to left field and freshman outfielder Tyeler Hawkins made a point for U of L. This closed the game with a final score of 13-6. Another win for the Louisville baseball team.

Louisville will continue to face Georgia Tech through the weekend.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal