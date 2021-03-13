Middle Tennessee State sweeps men’s tennis 4-0

By Riley Vance —

The Cards (5-7, 1-5) traveled to Tennessee Mar. 12 to compete against Middle Tennessee State. The Blue Raiders (10-4, 1-0) swept all courts with a 4-0 win.

Louisville lost the doubles point with Middle Tennessee winning at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots.

Starting off strong for the Cards, junior Fabien Salle and sophomore Matthew Fung took down Pavel Motl and Stijn Slump (MTSU) 6-1.

Middle Tennessee evened the score with a win over juniors Alex Wesbrooks and Josh Howard-Tripp.

The fate of the doubles point fell on court two as Tom Moonen and Chris Edge (MTSU) defeated junior Sergio Hernandez and senior Tin Chen.

Moving into singles, the Blue Raiders had a one-point lead.

Edge (MTSU) bumped the score up to 2-0 with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Howard-Tripp.

Junior David Mizrahi fell 6-1, 6-3 to Max Rauch (MTSU).

Hernandez came close to splitting sets with Middle Tennessee’s Slump, but fell short (6-3, 7-5).

The matches on courts one, two, and five were left unfinished.

On court one, Chen won his first set 6-3 and was down 2-4 in the second against Rocha (MTSU).

Salle lost his first set against Moonen (MTSU) but was up 5-3 in the second.

Fung lost his first set against Motl (MTSU) and was up 5-4 in the second.

The Cards spring back into action in a matchup against Tennessee next Friday, Mar. 19 at 1 p.m. at the Goodfriend Tennis Center.

Final Scores:

Singles

Tin Chen (LOU) vs. Francisco Rocha (MTSU) unfinished, 6-3, 2-4

Fabien Salle (LOU) vs. Tom Moonen (MTSU) unfinished, 5-7, 5-3

Stijn Slump (MTSU) def. Sergio Hernandez (LOU) 6-3, 7-5

Chris Edge (MTSU) def. Josh Howard-Tripp (LOU) 6-2, 6-3

Matthew Fung (LOU) vs. Pavel Motl (MTSU) unfinished, 3-6, 5-4

Max Rauch (MTSU) def. David Mizrahi (LOU) 6-1, 6-3

Order of Finish: 4, 6, 3

Doubles

Matthew Fung/Fabien Salle (LOU) def. Pavel Motl/Stijn Slump (MTSU) 6-1

Tom Moonen/Chris Edge (MTSU) def. Sergio Hernandez/Tin Chen (LOU) 7-5

Francisco Rocha/Max Rauch (MTSU) def. Alex Wesbrooks/Josh Howard-Tripp (LOU) 6-2

Order of Finish: 1, 3, 2

Photo by Riley Vance // The Louisville Cardinal