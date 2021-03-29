Men’s tennis secures 4-1 win against Florida State

By Riley Vance —

Men’s tennis (7-7, 2-5) defeated Florida State (6-12, 1-7) 4-1 on March 28 at the Scott Speicher Memorial Tennis Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

Florida State had a strong start to the match as they secured wins on courts two and three to clinch the doubles point.

FSU’s Andreja Petrovic and Chase Wood took down juniors Alex Wesbrooks and Josh Howard-Tripp 6-4.

To tie the score, No. 70 sophomore Matthew Fung and junior Fabien Salle defeated No. 72 Alex Knaff and Sebastian Arcila (FSU).

On court two, junior Sergio Hernandez and senior Tin Chen fell 7-5 to Loris Pourroy and Marcus Walters (FSU).

The Cards bounced back and won four straight matches in singles.

Chen took over court one with a 6-3, 6-4 win over FSU’s Knaff.

Fung tallied another point for the cards with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Walters (FSU).

Junior David Mizrahi defeated Petrovic (FSU) in a third set (6-2, 0-6, 7-5) to bring the overall score to 3-0.

The match was clinched on court two as Salle won a hard-fought match against FSU’s Pourroy (4-6, 6-4, 6-4).

Matches on courts three and four were left unfinished.

No. 63 Hernandez won his first set 7-5 and was down 5-6 in the second set, and Howard-Tripp split sets and was tied in the third set.

The Cards host Middle Tennessee Thursday, April 1 at 2 p.m. at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center.

Final Scores:

Singles

Tin Chen (LOU) def. Alex Knaff (FSU) 6-3, 6-4 Fabien Salle (LOU) def. Loris Pourroy (FSU) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 #63 Sergio Hernandez (LOU) vs. Richard Thongoana (FSU) unfinished, 7-5, 5-6 Josh Howard-Tripp (LOU) vs. Sebastian Arcila (FSU) unfinished, 4-6, 6-4, 1-1 Matthew Fung (LOU) def. Marcus Walters (FSU) 6-4, 6-3 David Mizrahi (LOU) def. Andreja Petrovic (FSU) 6-2, 0-6, 7-5

Order of Finish: 1, 5, 6, 2

Doubles

#70 Matthew Fung/Fabien Salle (LOU) def. #72 Alex Knaff/Sebastian Arcila (FSU) 6-4 #62 Loris Pourroy/Marcus Walters (FSU) def. Sergio Hernandez/Tin Chen (LOU) 7-5 Andreja Petrovic/Chase Wood (FSU) def. Josh Howard-Tripp/Alex Wesbrooks (LOU)

Order of Finish: 3, 1, 2

Photo Courtesy of GoCards