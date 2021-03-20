Louisville makes a comeback in first game against NC State

By Hannah Walker —

The University of Louisville’s No. 7 baseball team won against North Carolina State on March 19 with a final score of 13-1. They played on North Carolina’s home field and will continue to play for a chance to win this weekend’s game-series.

U of L junior Michael Kirian was the starting pitcher. He was successfully able to face 26 batters and make 5 strikeouts within the first few innings.

Following Kirian’s pitching, U of L had a great start when two points were made during the top of the first inning. Sophomore catcher Henry Davis made a homerun and junior outfielder Luke Brown scored.

NC State struggled to score against Louisville when 3 more points were made by the Cardinals during the top of the second inning. Davis doubled down infield and sophomore infielder Cooper Bowman, freshman infielder Christian Knapczyk and sophomore catcher/infielder Ben Metzinger were all able to score.

No points were made for either team during the third or fourth inning, but Louisville continued to add to the score board when 4 points were made in the fifth inning. Metzinger doubled to left field and junior outfielder Trey Leonard, junior infielder/outfielder Lucas Dunn and junior infielder/outfielder Cameron Masterman all scored.

The Cardinals had high energy throughout the rest of the game when two more points were made during the seventh inning. Dunn made a homerun and sophomore infielder Tim Borden scored as well.

Two more points were made by Louisville during the eighth and ninth inning, which led them to a 12-point lead against NC State by the end of the game.

Louisville will play again March 20 at 2:00 p.m. against NC State in hopes of a consecutive win.

Photo Courtesy of Stephen Williams // U of L Athletics