Louisville baseball takes a loss against EKU after a weekend of wins

By Hannah Walker —

Louisville’s No. 7 baseball team lost on Mar. 16 to Eastern Kentucky University at Earle Comb’s Stadium with a final score of 3-6. The Cardinals kept a steady tie with EKU for most of the game, but that tie was broken during the bottom of the seventh inning when Eastern scored three points.

Kicking the game off, freshman Seamus Barrett, starting pitcher for U of L, was successfully able to face 11 batters and have 1 ground out during the first couple innings; making a decent start for Louisville.

During the top of the first inning, Louisville made their first point when sophomore catcher Henry Davis singled through left field and junior outfielder Luke Brown scored. However, EKU followed this performance when they scored 2 points during the bottom of the first half.

It wasn’t long till Louisville started to catch back up to EKU on the scoreboard though. During the top of the second inning, junior infielder/outfielder Cameron Masterman made a homerun to left center; giving Louisville a one point lead.

Louisville continued to play at their best when sophomore infielder Alex Binelas filed out to center field and freshman infielder Christian Knapczyk scored during the top of the third inning. Still, EKU stayed on their toes when they made another point during the bottom of the fourth inning. This tied things up for a score of 3-3 going into the fifth inning.

No points were scored during the fifth or sixth inning, but EKU was successfully able to score three points during the bottom of the seventh inning. The game stayed steady during the eighth and ninth inning and resulted in a loss for Louisville with a score of 3-6.

Louisville will play their next game on Mar. 19 at 6:30 p.m. against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal