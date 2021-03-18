Louisville baseball heads to North Carolina for this weekend’s series of matches

By Hannah Walker —

The No. 7 Louisville baseball team will be heading down to North Carolina for a weekend of matches. They will be playing their 17th game this season against NC State starting March 19 at 6:30 p.m. The two teams will also be playing at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

After taking a loss against Eastern Kentucky University on March 16, the Cardinals are hoping to win this away-game series. The last time these two teams played in a weekend series against one another, Louisville made a clean sweep and won all three games against the Tar Heels.

Sophomore infielder Alex Binelas was the star player this weekend last season, as well as sophomore catcher Henry Davis. However, after Tuesday’s performance, the fans are left wondering whether U of L will take home a win from NC State this year.

After the weekend series, Louisville will return home to play at Jim Patterson Stadium on March 23 against Western Kentucky at 6:00 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Stephen Williams // U of L Athletics