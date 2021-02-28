U of L’s men’s basketball strikes back with two successful wins

By Hannah Walker —

The University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team quickly recovered from their recent loss against North Carolina when they won 69-57 against Notre Dame Feb. 23 at the KFC Yum! Center. U of L followed up their win with another victory as well on Feb. 27 against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

With only four conference games left till the ACC tournament, the Cardinals showed up last Wednesday in pursuit of adding another win to their record this season. U of L sophomore guard Carlik Jones was seen playing both killer offense and defense during the first half when he scored 8 points, making 1 rebound and 4 assists.

Redshirt U of L forward Jae’Lyn Withers was also the talk of the first half when he made 8 points and 6 rebounds; setting up a well needed improvement for offense during a game with only 46.7% of points scored during the first half.

“I thought we got a little tired. We talked about it at half time,” coach Chris Mack said. “I thought a few of our turnovers in the first half we got the ball in the lane whether it was offensive rebound, or a drive and you could see that our guys were worn out.”

By the second half of the game, U of L’s points scored improved to a 50% with the help of Withers making 4 points during the second half and Jones making 10 points. However, U of L’s defense this night is what really pushed them to achieve their stretch of a 12-point win.

U of L’s men’s basketball team continued their winning streak on Saturday when they played against the Blue Devils. Duke is known for having killer defense during most games, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Cardinals from achieving their win. Jones continued to be the star player this night when he made 25 points in the game. Overall, two successful wins for U of L.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal