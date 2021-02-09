U of L basketball’s head coach tests positive for COVID, U of L vs Pittsburgh postponed

By Joseph Garcia —

Tomorrow’s men’s basketball game against Pittsburgh has been postponed following additional positive tests for COVID-19 within the program, including head coach Chris Mack. In a press release, the University of Louisville said the postponement also comes following subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the men’s basketball program.

The athletics department reported that Mack is experiencing mild symptoms and is communicating with team members and staff virtually while he quarantines.

Mack will be absent at Louisville’s match against Virginia Tech on Feb. 13, however assistant coach Dino Gaudio will take his place during practice this week and Saturday’s game.

Kenny Klein, spokesman for U of L athletics, said that last week the athletics department conducted more than 1,100 tests, four of which were positive. Since testing began in June of 2020, the department has reported 235 positive tests.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal