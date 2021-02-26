Louisville Plays at Racing Louisville FC in Exhibition on Saturday

By Nick Evans–

University of Louisville women’s soccer will open the spring portion of the schedule with an exhibition match against the NWSL’s Racing Louisville FC on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

The match will be played at Thurman-Hutchins Park and will be closed to the public.

Louisville finished 4-5 and fell in the first round of the 2020 ACC Tournament during the fall portion of the schedule.

The Cardinals will be led by redshirt senior goalkeeper Gabby Kouzelos and junior Delaney Snyder . Kouzelos was named All-ACC third team in the fall after finishing with four shutouts and a save percentage of .788.

Snyder led the Cardinals with four assists, while adding one goal on eight shots in the fall.

Emina Ekic , the 2020 ACC Offensive Player of the Year for the Cardinals, is now with Racing Louisville FC after being selected No. 5 overall in the NWSL Draft in January.

ABOUT RACING LOUISVILLE FC

Racing’s first-ever competition will come against the Cardinals on Saturday. They will prepare for their inaugural National Women’s Soccer League campaign with a total of five preseason games against NCAA Division 1 opponents. The exhibitions will lead up to an April 9 start to the NWSL’s Challenge Cup tournament. The regular season then begins in mid-May.

GAME FACTS

Date: Saturday, Feb. 27

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Site: Louisville, Ky. | Thurman-Hutchins Park

Video: None

Next Game: Saturday, March 6 at Dayton

Story and Photo Courtesy of GoCards