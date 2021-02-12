Get creative this Valentine’s Day with COVID friendly date ideas

By Grace Welsh —

Valentine’s Day may feel daunting as it creeps around the corner. While it may seem like your options are limited this year, there are plenty of ways to show your special someone that you care. Whether you decide to spend the special holiday with a friend, significant other, or yourself, here are some ways you can safely celebrate.

Plug-In

Fortunately, we live in a day and age where technology allows us to connect with others in ways that otherwise wouldn’t be possible.

If you and your loved one are celebrating from a distance, consider using FaceTime or Zoom to spend the day together.

You could both cook the same meal from your separate homes and enjoy them together over FaceTime. You could also watch a movie together using a site like Teleparty that allows you to stream at the same time while still being able to talk to one another.

Another great way to show someone you care (from a distance) is to mail them a love letter. It sounds cheesy, but who doesn’t love receiving a handwritten token of appreciation? If words aren’t your strong suit, show your love by curating a playlist full of special songs that they might enjoy.

Stay home together

If you play your cards right, sometimes at-home dates are the most special. Hosting together time in the comfort of your home can take the pressure off of a traditional “going-out” date and allows you to get more intimate with your partner or loved one.

You could set the mood with some lovey-dovey music, crack open a bottle of wine, and enjoy a fancy candlelit dinner. Or, watch your favorite movie and cuddle on the couch.

If you and your person are feeling creative, challenge each other in a bake-off. Or, bring out some canvases and follow along to a Bob Ross video. You could also write each other corny notes, or play a get to know you game like the “36 Questions That Lead to Love”.

If you’re fiending for physical closeness, bust out the rose petals, dim the lights, and have yourselves a romantic bath; this is a great way to show yourself love, too.

If you live with roommates or family and want a night alone with your partner, consider getting an Airbnb for the night and using it as your sacred hideaway.

Get out

There are plenty of ways to go out together while still being mindful of COVID-19 guidelines.

If you’re feeling outdoorsy, you and your loved one can go on a peaceful hike at a local park such as Jefferson Memorial Forest or Iroquois Park. Learn to mushroom hunt, take photos, or just mindfully enjoy the scenery together.

When it’s dark out, consider going to a safe, remote location and watching the stars together. Get a stargazing app, such as SkyView Lite, bundle up on a blanket and point out the most vivid constellations you see.

Many museums, such as the Speed Art Museum, which is free for U of L students, are taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, so booking a couple of tickets to view some art may not be a bad idea. Mask up and head to the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge afterward to get a pretty glimpse of the city.

However you decide to spend your Valentine’s Day, be present. Being able to put aside other priorities to celebrate this day of love is a beautiful gift. If you don’t have a partner, then treat yourself to these activities or do them with a friend. Remember, Valentine’s Day is about love, and there are many different types of love!

Graphic by Alexis Simon // The Louisville Cardinal