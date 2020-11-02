U of L football loses to Virginia Tech 42-35

By John McCarthy–

The University of Louisville football team lost at home on Oct. 31 to ACC competitor Virginia Tech 42-35. This moves the Cardinals’ record to 2-5 on the season and puts them in 13th place in the ACC.

The news came out just before the game that a handful of Louisville’s defensive players would be unavailable for the game. Defensive linemen Micah Bland, Ja’Darien Boykin, Malik Clark, Yaya Diaby and Tabarius Peterson were all unavailable. Punter Ryan Harwell, safety Isaiah Hayes and linebacker Monty Montgomery were also unavailable. All of the players were showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The Cardinals dug themselves a hole early on going down 21-0 moving into the second quarter. It was no secret early on that the second string Cardinal defense was struggling.

Sophomore Marshon Ford put Louisville on the board first by completing a 14-yard pass from junior Malik Cunningham for a touchdown. Then, just before halftime, sophomore Javian Hawkins broke loose for a 90-yard touchdown run. U of L trailed the Hokies 21-14 going in the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Senior Dez Fitzpatrick got the Cards back on track with an 82-yard touchdown pass from Cunningham. With six minutes left in the final quarter, senior Maurice Barkley ran it in for a 13-yard touchdown. Barkley’s touchdown tightened the score to 34-28. Six points were as close as the Cardinals would get to Hokies. Both teams tacked on an additional touchdown in the final four minutes, but Virginia Tech took home the victory 42-35.

Cunningham threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns but had three interceptions. Hawkins carried the ball for 129 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown. Fitzpatrick had a monster game with 158 yards on five catches, one of which was a touchdown. Junior Tutu Atwell had 8 catches for 78 yards.

U of L will attempt to rebound next week when they travel to Virginia to take on the Cavaliers. That game will be Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal