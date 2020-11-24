Multiple buildings evacuated after gas leak on Belknap campus

By Joseph Garcia —

A gas leak on the University of Louisville’s Belknap campus led to the evacuation of multiple buildings on campus. U of L sent out a RAVE alert to students informing them of the leak which occurred near Brook St. and University Blvd on Nov. 23.

The Belknap Academic Building, Lutz Hall, the Service Complex and the Chemistry Building were all evacuated. The alert reported that both the fire department and LG&E were on the scene working to fix the situation.

U of L later sent another RAVE alert informing the campus community that while the area is safe, gas has been shut off to Lutz Hall, the Chemistry Building and the Service Plant.

They said it may take several hours before gas is turned back on while LG&E work to repair the leak.

UPDATE: Gas remains shut off in Lutz Hall and the chemistry Building as of Nov. 24.

U of L said in a RAVE alert that while both buildings still have heat, Lutz Hall will have no hot water or gas for labs.

The chemistry Building will have hot water, but no gas for any labs in that building.

Photo by Anthony Riley // The Louisville Cardinal