2020 Homecoming King and Queen talk about being crowned

Last week at the University of Louisville was Homecoming week, which kicked off on Oct. 19 with events lasting all week long. Throughout the week, U of L students voted for their Homecoming King and Queen online and on Oct. 26, during the homecoming game against Florida State, Chidum Okeke and Kayla Payne were chosen as Homecoming royalty.

Okeke is a Senior public health major with a minor in biology on a pre-med track. He was nominated by the Society of Porter Scholars and said that winning was truly humbling.

“To me, the award is presented to those who embody the traditions, positive attributes and Cardinal values held by our university,” he said. “To be presented with an award of that magnitude, while being cognizant of how small our homecoming alumni pool is, was a truly remarkable experience.”

U of L’s newest queen, Kayla Payne, is a Senior political science major with minors in social change and public health. She was nominated by the Student Government Association, for which she’s been involved since her freshman year.

Payne has served as an Arts and Science Senator, the Student Body Executive Vice President, and currently, the Director of Government Relations. She also volunteers with Nativity Academy’s after school programs and serves on their Associate Board of Directors.

“I love finding new ways to serve the Louisville community and empowering people to participate in things such as elections or filling out their census,” she said. “I’m grateful that my peers have honored me with Homecoming Queen and I hope it’s to recognize my commitment to making U of L the safest, inclusive, equitable place it can be for students that look like me.”

Photo // Society of Porter Scholars